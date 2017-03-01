First Six Acts Announced - MTV's Gibraltar Calling Festival

Clean Bandit, Craig David and Steve Aoki have been confirmed for the Main Stage across the weekend, and Bananarama, Midge Ure and Village People will perform on the Classic Stage.

Formerly known as the Gibraltar Music Festival; tickets for MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling will go on sale today.

Tickets will be available online via the website www.gibraltarcalling.com or alternatively Early Bird tickets will be available from the reception at the City Hall, John Mackintosh Square, Gibraltar.

Tickets will be sold from Monday to Friday 10:00am to 17.00pm

Children 12 and under are free as long as they are accompanied by a ticket-holding adult.

MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling continues MTV’s long history of partnering with tourist boards and councils to promote cities and regions to youth audiences and is the brand’s first-ever partnership with HM Government of Gibraltar.

The Minister for Culture, Steven Linares said: "I'm really pleased to see how our Partnership with MTV is developing. The Gibraltar Calling festival will continue the success we have had over the past 5 years and will now be exposed to the whole world. I'm sure that the people of Gibraltar will support this venture and will enjoy this World Class Event."

Recent stand out MTV live music collaborations include MTV Crashes, Club MTV and not forgetting the flagship MTV European Music Awards which last year took place in Rotterdam.