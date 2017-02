Handover of RGP Honorary ADC to HE The Governor

At The Convent this morning, Inspector John Goodman, who retires at the end of the month after almost 38 years of service in the Royal Gibraltar Police, handed over the role of Honorary ADC to HE the Governor to Inspector Patrick Payas.

Inspector Goodman has been carrying out the function of Honorary ADC for the last two years. The handover took place before HE the Governor Lt Gen Edward Davis and Commissioner of Police Eddie Yome.