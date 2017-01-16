Unite Condemns Grand Home Care

Unite the Union have issued a statement following claims from its members concerning the work practices of Grand Home Care.

"Unite the Union is horrified to hear the statements from its members concerning the work practices of their employer, Grand Home Care.

Grand Home Care employs over 200 staff in the health and social care profession.

The conditions of employment that our members at Grand Home Care are employed with are dreadful." To add insult to injury our members are subjected to threats and harassment from management. The list of terms and conditions inferior to their counterparts, working in the same field are endless.

Our members are contracted on an “as and when required” basis, commonly known as “Zero hours contracts”. Whether they are continuously employed as permanent shift workers or placed on a “bank” supply list.

Those on Grand Home Cares' bank, supply or floater lists are hardly ever, if not to say never, called in to work and living off thin air.

Minimum requirements by law are not being respected and/or adhered to. The required mandatory training courses, which are a must for this field, are carried out by Grand Home Care themselves, but once the training is completed the certification documents are denied to the members and kept by the employer. This is done in order for our members not to be able to look for alternative employment within the same field they specialise in.

Our members are made to sign a document on engaging with the company that contains a clause which states that they are not allowed to engage or seek employment with any other company competing with Grand Home Care for a specified period.

In this respect they are also asked on leaving the company to pay a substantial amount of money in order to obtain their certificates.

Our members love their jobs and the people they care for, be it in residential or domiciliary care, they make a difference to peoples’ lives.

They provide a vital service in our community, but unfortunately are being forced to look for alternative employment elsewhere to make a living. In turn, the continuity of care of our loved ones when most vulnerable, goes down the drain.

They care about the people they look after in their role as a care worker, but nobody sees their struggle as an employee working long hours and ending up with a payslip that does not reflect those hours, that is if they are lucky enough to get a payslip.

Managers and Directors are creaming off the top while our members are the ones who do all the work.

Maybe, they should be sitting in someone’s living room and trying to provide the domiciliary service our members provide, or cover a night shift at any of our local residential homes with the same wages our members get and with the same conditions of employment.

Grand Home Care should invest less in marketing and more on its employees and good employer practices.

Unite is looking forward to meeting with Grand Home Care in order to discuss our member rights."