Dead City Radio Alive at Lord Nelson

Local 4-piece band, Dead City Radio, managed to bring the house down at what seems to be once again becoming a popular venue for local live acts. Casemates Square’s long-standing resident pub, Lord Nelson, or otherwise affectionately known as ‘Lordies’, hosted local act DCR for the first time, together with supporting band Jacver, on Friday night.

Providing a platform for local talent to showcase their original material is a privilege that until recently was only afforded by The Rock on The Rock Club. Despite other venues booking our bands, there would exist, more often than not, an expectation, and sometimes, a condition, for these bands to ‘mostly’ perform covers. RoTR have played an integral role in nurturing the local music scene, and the result has seen a growing number of musicians and artists being borne out of their rehearsal rooms. This has given rise to a demand for more venues, for more opportunities that would grant them the spotlight they crave and deserve, and it seems that a variety of establishments are waking up to this reality.

The local music scene is also experiencing a growing awareness amongst residents of the Rock and the neighbouring communities. Support is growing, people make a point of turning up to gigs, and the now popular hashtag #supportyourlocaltalent is being widely used by fans and artists themselves. Local news outlet ‘Gibraltar Live Music Society’ has been influential in broadcasting the talent that exists here in Gib, and via its Social Media page has garnered support and, with it, a big following. Their motto says it all - ‘Keeping Local Music Alive’.

The annual Gibraltar Music Festival has also been instrumental in providing a stage for our local musicians to showcase themselves to the public, exposing them to wider audiences outside of their regular circle of fans. Performing alongside international artists has served to boost their ‘morale’, and to a degree, grow as artists themselves as they push boundaries, aspiring to impress.

Friday night was a tangible example of how the local music scene is growing, of how we can all turn up en masse and encourage our artists to continue, to never give up. We give them hope, and they give us a bloody good performance. This was the buzz at Lordies. Tables were all occupied, the bar area always busy, and the eager crowd lined themselves up in strategic positions, hoping for good unobstructed views.

Openers Jacver are an Indie/Rock band based in Seville, who have recently released their 2nd EP, titled ‘II/II’. They are young, and unassuming-looking, but this was not to be an indicator of their performance. Solid, confident and loud, they pleasantly exceeded expectations, with notable hints of familiar influences here and there, but their sound, was mostly their own. Despite having a nonstandard name, don’t let this discourage you from checking them out - www.facebook.com/JacverMusic

Dead City Radio were raring to go. Taking their positions on the humble stage, the members looked onto the large expectant audience in wonderment, feeding off the buzz. Their ‘classics’, popular amongst their fanbase, had the audience singing along and they kept their word, unveiling new songs they had been working on and recording during the month of December.

A few covers popped up, the guaranteed MJ crowd pleaser, and following requests from the floor, they even pulled out the Led. But the bulk of the night was filled with original songs these artists had worked hard to produce.

Watch them perform their ever-popular 'Goddess' here:

https://youtu.be/szNfzxgoO60

It was clear they were relishing in the glory. In their minds, they were performing to a crowd of thousands, at a famous arena - and they could easily have been.

A likely reaction to that feeling of being supported by all who turned up.

The band have some upcoming gigs lined up - March 10th at the Ivy, March 31st at Lord Nelson.