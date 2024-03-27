Minister Arias-Vasquez visits Bassadone Automotive Group

The Minister for Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, visited the Bassadone Automotive Group yesterday at their premises in the dockyard.

The Minister was shown around the facility. It is easy to be impressed by the efficiency and scale of their operation, which has a global reach. Minister Arias-Vasquez thanked the Bassadone team for their invitation to visit their premises and for the work the Group do, not only in supporting the Gibraltar economy, but in putting Gibraltar on the international map.