Minister Arias-Vasquez visits Memory Clinic

Yesterday, the Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Arias-Vasquez visited the Bella Vista Day Care Centre’s Memory Clinic alongside Dr Antonio Marin and representatives of the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society (GADS).

The Minister took the opportunity to thank GADS for continuously supporting the memory clinic and for their recent donations of 4 New Touch PC's and Gradior/Neuron Up software for Cognitive Therapy.