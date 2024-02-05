Housing Minister and MPs Conduct Site Visit at Laguna Estate

On Wednesday, the Housing Minister Pat Orfila, accompanied by the constituent MP Nigel Feetham and Minister for Sports Leslie Bruzon, conducted a comprehensive site visit at Laguna Estate following an invitation from its proactive tenants association.

The delegation included representatives from the Royal Gibraltar Police, OSG Security, JT Security, Ministry staff members, and Senior Officials from the Housing Works Agency.

During the visit, Ms Jessica Collado, the Chairperson of the Laguna Tenants Association, guided the officials through the estate, emphasizing concerns previously discussed in a meeting. Engaging directly with the tenants, the Ministers listened to the community’s concerns, creating an open dialogue.

Minister Leslie Bruzon addressed specific concerns about the children’s park raised by tenants, while Housing Minister Pat Orfila and MP Nigel Feetham fielded enquiries on general issues affecting the estate. The visit proved to be highly beneficial for both the Members of Parliament and the Laguna Estate tenants, fostering a constructive exchange of ideas and addressing community concerns.

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila MP, said: “It’s always a pleasure to walk around the estates and see how improvements made enhance the lives of the neighborhood. This Government takes a holistic approach and welcomes the input of all its Ministers in order to meet tenants and constituents.”