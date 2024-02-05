Drugs advisory council reconvened

The Drugs Advisory Council was reconvened by the Ministry of Equality last month.

The Drugs Advisory Council’s purpose is to achieve a homogeneous approach to come up with solutions to the problems our community faces surrounding drugs in terms of education and rehabilitation. The Council has representation from the Care Agency, GHA, Ministry of Education, Public Health, RGP, Youth Service and HM Customs.

The aims of the Drugs Advisory Council is to have one multiagency approach on drugs, to understand the real needs in the community and identify the resources and tools already in place and what services need to be expanded.

The Minister for Equality, and responsibility for Drugs, Christian Santos, said: “Each Agency and relevant Department has already been doing great work in their remit towards how we deal with drugs in a wider sense. This Council will allow us to facilitate communication between key stake holders to enhance provisions and I look forward to engaging with them over the next months”.