Isthmus Exhibition – Art from Across the Straits

Gibraltar Cultural Services is looking forward to the launch of ‘Isthmus’, an exhibition of Moroccan art in collaboration with Gallery Kent Tangier and the JM Memorial Foundation.

The event will feature at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery and will run from the 20th February to 9th March 2024.

The exhibition is part of the continued cultural exchange between Gibraltar and Tangier spearheaded by GCS as part of the Government’s manifesto commitment to create cultural projects that will ensure Gibraltar’s cultural growth. 2023 saw members of both communities interact to create beneficial cross-cultural awareness of our respective art and culture. Previous initiatives have included various art exhibitions, a weekend of workshops at Donabo Gardens and the production of a music video representing musical styles from both communities.

Well known Moroccan artists Abdelkrim Ouazzani, Ilias Selfati and Mohamed Benyaich have been invited to exhibit a selection of their works at the Gallery to further expose the art of Morocco to Gibraltar and encourage visitors to connect with our neighbours from across the Straits. GCS is also working with the international artists to host workshops and lectures during their time in Gibraltar aimed at the local art fraternity and educational establishments.