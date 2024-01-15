antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Minister for Housing Meets with Tenants Associations to Enhance Gibraltar’s Government Estates

Details
Category: Local

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila MP, is engaging with Tenant Associations representing various government estates to better understand the problems being encountered by residents of the estates and to explore effective solutions going forward.

These meetings underscore the commitment of fostering positive living conditions and ensuring the well-being of citizens. This provides an invaluable platform for Tenant Associations to voice their concerns and articulate their requests, contributing to the ongoing efforts to enhance living conditions and community well-being.

During these sessions, Minister Orfila, accompanied by the senior officials of the Housing Department, Housing Works Agency and Ministerial staff are actively listening to the tenant’s concerns and suggestions. The forum allows for other parties to attend, such as the RGP and OSG etc. as and when required. The collaborative atmosphere fosters a productive exchange of ideas on how to improve the estates under the government's responsibility.

The engagement was marked by a positive and co-operative spirit, setting the stage for future interactions. The Minister expressed commitment to regular discussions and meetings, anticipating a continuous dialogue that will address the needs of residents and contribute to the improvement of government estates.

Minister Pat Orfila said, "Our residents play a pivotal role in shaping the communities we build. These meetings are instrumental in understanding their perspectives and working together to create positive changes. I appreciate the active participation from tenants and look forward to ongoing fruitful discussions and solutions."


