Legionnaire’s Disease Update – Investigations Continue

The Strategic Coordinating Group monitoring Legionnaire’s Disease convened on Friday afternoon for the third time to monitor and review the situation.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister for Health Gemma Vasquez and attended by the Minister for Civil Contingencies Leslie Bruzon.

The Director of Public Health confirmed that there have been no new cases identified in Gibraltar. Two cases remain hospitalised, with one of those in CCU.

The investigations by the Environmental Agency to identify the source of infection continue actively, under the working hypothesis that all four known cases share a common source of infection. Sampling is ongoing but results are not expected before 18th December due to the time required to culture the bacteria.

Mitigation measures, including enhanced surveillance by the GHA, remain in place. Members of the public are reminded to run any taps that have not been opened for seven days or more for two minutes, and to use windscreen wash in vehicles.

Further information is available on the GHA Public Health website: https://www.gha.gi/public-health/legionnaires-disease/

Symptoms include worsening shortness of breath. If you are concerned about your health, please contact 111 for a clinical assessment.