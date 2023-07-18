antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

50th Gibraltar International Art Exhibition

Details
Category: Local

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is inviting entries for the 50th Gibraltar International Art Competition.

Entries will be exhibited at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from 25th October to 4th November 2023.

The competition is open to anyone aged 16 and over as on 24th October 2023. A maximum of two paintings and two sculptures may be submitted by each artist with a £10 entry fee applicable per work. Works must be original and not previously entered in any GCS competition.

Prizes are:

1st Prize The Gustavo Bacarisas Prize £5,000

2nd Prize The Jacobo Azagury Prize £2,000

3rd Prize The Leni Mifsud Prize £1,500

Best Gibraltar Theme The Rudesindo Mannia Prize £1,000

Best Young Artist (16-24 yrs) The Mario Finlayson Prize £1,000

All the above listed winning artworks will become the property of the Ministry of Culture.

Entry forms and rules are available from:

www.culture.gi/forms

• The John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street

• The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates Square

• GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road

Entries must be handed in at the Gustavo Bacarisas Galleries from Monday 16th to Wednesday 18th October 2023 between 3pm and 7pm.


