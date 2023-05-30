Shane Dalmedo Selected for Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition 2023

Gibraltar Cultural Services, for the Ministry of Culture, has announced that ‘Sunday Drive’ a sculpture by artist Shane Dalmedo has been selected for the 2023 Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition.

Out of the approximate 16,000 works that have been submitted, only 1000 have been accepted for the exhibition.

GCS, working on behalf of HMGOG, has assisted the artist, as part of their cultural development programme, by providing funding towards the cost of transporting the artwork to UK. This is in keeping with the Government’s commitment to promote local artists abroad.

The Summer Exhibition is the world’s largest open submission exhibition, bringing together a display of art of all mediums by leading artists within the Royal Academy, as well as new and emerging artists.

Shane is a prolific artist and a well-known figure in the local art community. Her piece focuses on confinement and connection relating to her experiences of Covid and her memories of the frontier closure years. She is also gaining popularity internationally, having over the last few years exhibited her works at numerous galleries and events in the UK, Spain, and Morocco. His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar congratulates Shane on this extraordinary achievement.

Minister for Culture John Cortes commented, “Many congratulations to Shane for this well- deserved recognition of her work. Shane, like so many other Gibraltarian artists, works continuously in developing her art and promoting Gibraltar through Culture.”