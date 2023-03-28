Airport Tunnel Opening - Information for Frontier Pass Holders

Frontier Pass holders will continue to be able to bypass the frontier queue via the same access point as they currently do.

In the event that the queue reaches the airport tunnel, Frontier Pass holders should join the lane that allows for continuous traffic flow towards the Gibraltar International Airport.

The access point for Frontier Pass holders will be clearly demarcated at the new roundabout at the beginning of the queue.

Frontier Pass holders are reminded that:

• The Frontier Pass can only be used if the person with the disability is travelling in the car.

• Frontier Passes are only valid on the Gibraltar side of the frontier. This pass does not give priority on the Spanish side of the frontier.

• Passes should be valid and in date. For renewals or new applications, please download an application form from: https://disability.gov.gi/forms