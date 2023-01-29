Weather Advisory – HEAVY RAIN

A Weather Advisory (Tier-Two warning) for Heavy Rain valid from 9pm this evening until 5pm on Monday 30th January has been issued. We also have some strengthening winds to come overnight and through Monday which together will give some poor conditions at times.

The weather report from Meteo Gib shows that showers will continue to push West across the area, becoming more widespread through this evening and overnight, into Monday, becoming heavy and perhaps prolonged at times, with a risk of thunder or some hail possible. Rainfall Accumulations may reach 20-25mm in an 8 hour period.

Note that Easterly winds will also strengthen, becoming strong and very gusty particularly from later tonight onwards, with a risk that isolated gusts may reach near Gale force around showers, with a significant Easterly swell building and peaking at around 3m, particularly along the East side.

Travel conditions may become difficult at times, with standing water and a risk of local flooding on prone roads.