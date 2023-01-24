OS35 Update – First batches of cargo removed

The Captain of the Port has confirmed that works to remove the cargo from the OS 35 have begun, with the first batches of cargo removed from Cargo Hold 3.

The Captain of the Port has also received confirmation that the tug Koole 31 and towing barge K10030 have successfully departed from Brest and are expected to arrive in Gibraltar before the end of the month, weather permitting.

The Captain of the Port, John Ghio, said on Friday: ‘Today’s developments represent important progress towards the removal of the wreck and its contents.’