Care Agency attend Centre for Child Protection, Social Policy and Research

Senior staff from the Care Agency with specialist roles in relation to safeguarding and child protection were invited to attend and celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the prestigious Centre for Child Protection, Social Policy and Research at the University of Kent.

The Centre has an international reputation for practice, research and teaching and has worked in partnership with organisations such as the NSPCC, the NHS and the Home Office.

CEO of the Care Agency, and Chair of the Child Protection Committee, Mr. Carlos Banderas, and the Director of Services Safety and Standards at the Care Agency, Mr. Angelo Cerisola, along with Child Protection Senior Social Ms. Sophie Cardona attended the event. The Care Agency representatives met with leading experts in the field, such as co-founders of the Centre. Professor David Shemmings OBE and Professor Jane Reeves. The Keynote address was delivered by Professor Eileen Munro CBE, a Social Worker and Emeritus Professor of Social Policy in the London School of Economics & Political Sciences and a pioneer in child protection reform.

CEO of the Care Agency, Carlos Banderas, said “We look forward to building a relationship with the renowned Centre for Child Protection and supporting child protection social workers and allied professionals with ongoing professional development. I thank Professor Munro, Professor Shemmings and Professor Reeves for taking the time to discuss their thoughts with Angelo, Sophie and I”.

Minister with responsibility for safeguarding and Child protection, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP, commented: “I am delighted that professionals who deal with child protection issues every day got the opportunity to hear from leading experts in this field, this can only serve to improve and develop existing practices in Gibraltar and cement a culture of continued professional development for those professionals protecting the most vulnerable children in Gibraltar.”