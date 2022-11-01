Gibraltar Day in London 2022

The Chief Minister has today hosted a Financial Services Lunch alongside the Minster for Financial Services, the Hon Albert Isola, at the GuildHall to mark the start of the annual Gibraltar Day events in London.

Those attending the Finance Centre lunch now pay for their participation and the event is no longer subsidised by Government.

This evening, the Chief Minister will host a reception at The Shard which will see UK Members of Parliament, foreign ambassadors to the UK and other industry leaders networking and reflecting on the ever closer political and economical links between the United Kingdom and Gibraltar.

The Chief Minister will also make use of his time in London to hold a number of political meetings.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: ‘This is the first Gibraltar Day in London since the pandemic began and I am absolutely delighted to have hosted the Financial Services lunch earlier today which brought together all those industry leaders who are so fundamentally important to Gibraltar’s economy. It was also particularly poignant to mark Gibraltar Day in London this year for the first time since the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. I would like to thank the Sir Phillip Barton for attending the lunch and addressing those present and for reenforcing the United Kingdom’s commitment to Gibraltar and to securing a safe and beneficial deal in the UK/EU negotiations on Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU. Sir Phillip is a great friend of Gibraltar and a former Deputy Governor and so it was a real pleasure to have him with us for today’s lunch’.