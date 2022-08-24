Europa Pool to Re-open on Friday as Water Situation Continues to Improve

The Government was briefed by the Strategic Coordinating Group for the second time this week on the latest situation regarding stock levels at our reservoirs.

The meeting was chaired by the Acting Chief Minister, the Hon Dr Joseph Garcia CMG MP with the Minister for Public Utilities, Albert Isola and the Minister for the Environment, Prof John Cortes also present.

The advice from AquaGib is that given stock levels continue to increase and that all Reverse Osmosis plants are fully operational, further relaxations of restrictions may take place, albeit in a phased manner. As a result, the Government has agreed to lift the restrictions in place at all our Marinas with immediate effect.

Additionally, the Government said it is delighted to announce that preparations are being made to re-open the Europa Pool from this Friday 26th August. The Europa Pool will remain open until the end of the bathing season on Monday 12th September.

A further meeting of the Strategic Coordinating Group has been scheduled for this Friday when the Government expects to hopefully be in a position to relax some further restrictions.