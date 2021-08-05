Sewage Overflow in the Port Area

Following reports of sewage smells in the area of the Port, an investigation has been carried out by the Environmental Agency, Technical Services Department and AquaGib.

Initial findings point to an overflow emanating from Orange Bastion pumping station. As a precautionary measure, the public is advised against bathing in the area until further notice. Further investigations are being carried out and the advice against bathing will be lifted once it is established that the water is safe for bathing.