Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots

The rainbow flag was flown once again at our Land Frontier and also at No 6 Convent Place in order to commemorate the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which is the reason Pride Month is celebrated every June.

The flags had previously been flown at both locations on the 1st June to mark the beginning of Pride Month. The Moorish Castle will also be lit tonight with the LGBTQ+ rainbow colours during the evening.