Saturday Night Live for National Week 2021 Programme of Events

As recently confirmed, a local Music Festival will be part of the National Week celebrations this year. The event is being produced by Gibraltar Cultural Services and the producers of Friday Night Live.

GCS has said it is excited to be working with Dion Mifsud and Nolan Frendo on this valuable project and event.

However, the Organisers have decided to move the event to Saturday 4th September to allow more musicians to take part and more people in the community to attend and be part of the show.

The event will feature a wide variety of musicians with performers of all ages represented. The show is planned to start at one in the afternoon and run until midnight with performers on stage for sets of either half an hour or forty-five minutes. The programme will include a broad range of musical styles and will see a few special collaborations to include a 70’s, 80’s and 90’s band based on the popularity of the online edition.