EasyJet Adds More Flights for the Summer

EasyJet have announced an increase in flights to Gibraltar for this summer over those originally planned.

The airline has added extra rotations to existing routes from London Gatwick, Bristol, Manchester and has brought forward the start of flights from Edinburgh to 5th June.

The Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, said: “I am delighted that following the announcement of Gibraltar’s inclusion in the green list of countries for travel by the UK Government, easyJet have increased services to Gibraltar for the summer over what was originally planned. It is also encouraging to see that our first regular connection by air with Scotland is to start soon. EasyJet are Gibraltar’s largest airline partner and this shows their confidence in Gibraltar. I am in constant contact with the airline and we enjoy an excellent working relationship. This move by the airline will allow more visitors from the U.K. to visit Gibraltar this summer and enjoy their great British staycation in the Mediterranean.”