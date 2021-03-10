Driver Vehicle and Licensing Department

The Government has said it has noted with concern commentary on social media regarding the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Department (‘DVLD’) complaining that staff are not answering their telephone calls.

'This is a concern for the Government and has been a matter raised with the Government by GGCA given that within the department, there is only one available land line to deal with public enquiries, the line does not register an engaged tone when it is in use and therefore, the general public does not have access to the services provided, whilst getting the impression that the staff is simply not answering calls.'

This is a logistical issue that is being specifically addressed, although it is one which has been delayed as a result of the public health emergency.

'The Government is grateful that, in order to continue to provide the best service possible, staff have also been using, and continue to use their personal mobile phones to deal with work matters, in the interim, to include telephone calls from the general public. Two mobile phones have been purchased to help with this issue. Additional communications resources will nonetheless be provided to ensure that the staff are able to provide a more efficient service to the general public.'

The Minister for Transport, Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, said: ‘I am very grateful to our people at the DVLD for the way they have committed to deliver to the public in this difficult time and with the logistical issues that we are in the process of resolving. Nobody should think they are anything but totally committed to their jobs and to our community and it is unfair for anyone to think otherwise. We will continue to seek to resolve these logistical matters so we can continue to improve the service we provide.’