Government and GHA to Develop Digital Vaccination Record

HM Government’s Digital Services team is working with the GHA IT Department on a new App for the GHA which will in addition to developing other functionality hold data on COVID-19 Vaccinations and COVID-19 Tests carried out by the holder for the purposes of being able to verify these.

Govt have said that as the new App is developed, Government will work on the interoperability of this with other applications developed in the United Kingdom and the European Union in order that it may assist holders in demonstrating their Covid 19 record of testing and vaccinations.

Minister for Health, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, said: “It is important that as we move to the next phase of our fight against COVID-19 we prepare to have our own Covid Vaccine Passport which will be a digital representation of the Cards we have already issued and will verify the persons COVID-19 vaccination history. The important feature which we are working towards will be the interoperability of our service with others to ensure we are able to work internationally with our own.”