RGPO Clarifies Postal Charges

Further to yesterday’s Press Release regarding the New Parcel Post Digital Notification System, Royal Gibraltar Post Office wishes to clarify the following:

Parcels under £25 will have no handling fee.

Parcels over £25 will have a handling fee of £4.

Gifts under £39 will have no handling fee.

Gifts over £39 will have a handling fee of £4.

Should you wish to have your parcel delivered at home there is a fee of £4.