Influenza Vaccination Programme for over 65s Now Available at Primary Care Centre

As announced by the Chief Minister during this afternoon’s Press Conference, the Influenza vaccine for people aged over 65 has now arrived in Gibraltar and is available at the Primary Care Centre.

The Influenza vaccination programme for adults over the age of 65 will be delivered at the Primary Care Centre from Monday to Friday, from 13:00 hours to 17:45. Appointments must be pre-booked by calling 20052441 between 13:00 to 15:00.

The vaccine that is administered to people of 65 years is a different one, it is called the Trivalent Vaccine, which gives broader protection to the elderly and most vulnerable. Trivalent protects against three different flu viruses – two influenza A viruses and one influenza B virus. This is different to the Quadrivalent flu vaccine that is already being administered.

Arrangements are being made by the GHA to make these available to government tenants who live in the purpose built flats for the elderly and the Trivalent flu vaccine will be addressed by the district nurses. The District nurses will be liaising with the wardens to ensure a robust programme is in place to maintain social distancing.

The GHA’s flu vaccination programme for 2020/2021 flu season has been extended this year, with more groups eligible to receive flu vaccine than in previous years. The GHA says that this is because COVID-19 is likely to be co-circulation with flu, it is vitally important to protect those at risk of flu, who are also those most vulnerable to hospitalisation as a result of COVID-19.

The Primary Care team commenced the flu vaccination programme for the 65 and under on the 28th September, and have administered 906 Quadrivalent flu vaccines to date. Vaccines are also being offered to the community by the infection control nursing team and to teachers of pregnant women and so far have administered 671 vaccines. That makes it a combined total of 1577 so far.

Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento MP said "Once again, members of the public are strongly encouraged to take up the flu vaccine and make an appointment, particularly those who are over the age of 65 or are in any other way particularly vulnerable. I would like to take this opportunity to thank those who have already taken up the offer an to the hardworking staff organising its delivery."