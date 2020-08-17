Black Ball Flag

The Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage has said it will introduce the Black Ball Flag at Gibraltar’s beaches, as a safety measure in response to a noticeable increase of activities related to all types of water sports.

This flag is recognised internationally and indicates the prohibition of paddle boards and other non-powered watercraft at beaches.

The Black Ball Flag will be flown in specific circumstances when, due to weather conditions or otherwise, on grounds of public safety, it is necessary to restrict the use of paddle boards and other non-powered watercraft. On such occasions, the Black Ball Flag will fly beneath the standard yellow flag that indicates that bathing is allowed.