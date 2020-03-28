2020 Spring Logo Competition

Gibraltar Cultural Services have announced the winner for this year’s Spring Logo competition.
Although sadly the Spring Festival will not be held this year, it is important to recognise the efforts of those who took part.
The First Prize and winning entry was awarded to Jenna Lopez. The winning entry will receive a cash prize of £500.
With 418 entries and the high standards received, the panel decided to grant a further 9 highly commended awards as follows:
Sarah Devincenzi - Adult Entry
Nissrine Tadrhi - Westside School
Stella Bosano - Westside School
Amanda Torres - Bishop Fitzgerald School
Emilia Astesiano Soler - Bishop Fitzgerald School
Sofia Vallejo - St Anne’s Middle School
Kate Piñer - St Bernard’s Middle School
Brooke Gaiviso - St Joseph’s Middle School
Eve Rodriguez - St Joseph’s Middle School
Gibraltar Cultural Services would like to thank all participants, all the educational establishments and their teachers for their support.