2020 Spring Logo Competition

Gibraltar Cultural Services have announced the winner for this year’s Spring Logo competition.

Although sadly the Spring Festival will not be held this year, it is important to recognise the efforts of those who took part.

The First Prize and winning entry was awarded to Jenna Lopez. The winning entry will receive a cash prize of £500.

With 418 entries and the high standards received, the panel decided to grant a further 9 highly commended awards as follows:

Sarah Devincenzi - Adult Entry

Nissrine Tadrhi - Westside School

Stella Bosano - Westside School

Amanda Torres - Bishop Fitzgerald School

Emilia Astesiano Soler - Bishop Fitzgerald School

Sofia Vallejo - St Anne’s Middle School

Kate Piñer - St Bernard’s Middle School

Brooke Gaiviso - St Joseph’s Middle School

Eve Rodriguez - St Joseph’s Middle School

Gibraltar Cultural Services would like to thank all participants, all the educational establishments and their teachers for their support.