Work Continues on Business Improvement District for Main Street

The Minister for Business has met with representatives of the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB) and The Mosaic Partnership as part of the ongoing progress and implementation of a Business Improvement District (BID) for Main Street.

The Mosaic Partnership is an international consulting team specialising in BIDs.

The BID will be an exciting and encouraging way for local businesses to enhance their trading services to make positive changes to the area and also enrich the experience for customers.

During the meeting, the Minister along with the GFSB discussed matters in relation to the implementation of the BID with Mo Aswat and Sue McGeown from The Mosaic Partnership. Amongst these, the legislative framework, that will be necessary for the rolling out of the project. Further discussions included what the businesses wanted the project to deliver and how it can best be achieved.

The Minister for Business, the Hon. Vijay Daryanani said: “The Government fully supports this initiative by the GFSB to enhance and fulfil the potential that we all believe Main Street can enjoy as an international shopping area for locals and visitors. As we have previously mentioned, the Government is financially committed to supporting this project on a pound for pound basis”

Julian Byrne, Chairperson of the GFSB said, "We are very excited to see the positive progress that is being made towards creating the Main Street BID. The GFSB are very grateful to the Government for their support from day one, both financially, plus also in the time and effort dedicated to it. Having a Minister of Business who has a great deal of experience in Main Street has been incredibly beneficial to this whole project. Today's meeting is one of many as we push forward to make the Main Street BID a reality, which will be beneficial for business owners, the Government, tourists and locals too."