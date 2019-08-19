Book Crossing Event at Catalan Bay

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture has announced that this year, their Book Crossing Summer event is to be held at Catalan Bay, on Wednesday 21st August, from 3-6pm.

GCS will be joining Radio Gibraltar, who are hosting their annual Roadshow, at the beach on the same day.

The intention of Book Crossing is “to make the whole world a library”, with members of the public encouraged to leave a book at a designated Book-Crossing hotspot, and take another to read. Where better to try out a new book than in the relaxing setting of the beach?

Swapping of books is free of charge, and the public is encouraged to take books, even if they have not brought one to swap.