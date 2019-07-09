Applications for Bob Peliza Mews

Government have announced that the application process will commence as of tomorrow at 9am. Applicants can apply online via www.bobpelizamews.gi, where all relevant information is available including the pricing of all apartments and the terms and conditions upon which these properties will be sold.

Those wishing to submit hard copies of forms can collect these from the Bob Peliza Mews showroom at 3B Rosia Road. There they will also be able to collect hard copies of the Price Lists and Conditions of Sale, as well as view a scale model of the new estate.

Applicants should be aware that, should they be interested in purchasing a home in this estate, they will have to submit an application regardless of whether they may have already submitted one for Hassan Centenary Terraces. Any applications submitted for previous estates will not be valid for Bob Peliza Mews.

The closing date for applications is 30th September 2019.

Applications will NOT be considered on a first come, first served basis, the allocation priority criteria previously announce will continue to apply.

The Minister for Housing, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP, said “Following the continued interest being expressed by applicants for affordable housing, I am thrilled to announce the commencement of the application process for this next development. The number of applicants for Hassan Centenary Terraces far surpassed the units available in that estate, and we expect that Bob Peliza Mews will be just as, if not even more, popular.

We are not only building homes for the current generation. We have taken a long hard look at the property market to determine exactly what is required now and what will be required in the future. This will allow us to construct quality housing which will serve Gibraltar for many years to come.”