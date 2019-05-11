Young Shakespeare Company

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, have again partnered with the John Mackintosh Educational Trust to bring leading UK organisation, the Young Shakespeare Company, to Gibraltar, as part of its cultural development and educational programme.

The Young Shakespeare Company will be performing ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ throughout next week, to over two thousand six hundred Middle and Secondary School students.

In addition, two educational workshops will be held, for Middle School and Secondary School students interested in drama, on how to understand and perform Shakespeare. These workshops have been very popular in past years and students have had the opportunity to work with the professional actors and director of YSC Christopher Geelan. The workshops provided methods on how to understand and analyse Shakespearean texts and techniques on stage fighting.

Workshops are scheduled for Tuesday 14th and Wednesday 15th May at 5pm at the Bayside Drama Studio.

Any students interested in attending these workshops should contact the Events Department at GCS on 20067236 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.