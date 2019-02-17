Special Olympics Gibraltar Wins at San Roque Golf Tournament

San Roque Golf Club recently held a charity tournament for the benefit of Special Olympics Gibraltar, whose athletes have been practising at the club in preparation for the World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi next month.

In the 2-ball Texas Scramble event, with some 36 competitors, it was David McGregor and Jeremy Sibbons who came out on top with the Gross Prize whilst Andy and Amanda Stanford claimed victory in first position for the Net Prize closely followed by Tim and Pip Vincent, and Elisa Runo and Mekki Abdulla in third place.

But the real winner on the day was Special Olympics Gibraltar which benefitted to the tune of EUR 1,263, generously donated by the Club from green fees, donations from the participants and a raffle held after the event. However even that sum was dwarfed by the generous donation of equipment for the two athletes representing Gibraltar at the World Games, Nicholas Payas and Julian De Las Heras, from golf suppliers Callaway England who presented them both with a new, full set of clubs along with golf bag, balls and equipment.

At the presentation after the event resident golf professional Mark Emery, who has been coaching the lads, said “The athletes have worked really hard for months now on improving their game in readiness for the Abu Dhabi competition and this generous donation by Callaways is a great reward for them, which will help them enormously in the Games. The clubs which have been donated are top quality, as used by professional golfers worldwide, and will help to improve their play immensely”.

Earlier in the day Julian had entered the 18-hole tournament himself and had struck some cracking shots including a birdie on one hole which impressed even the hardened San Roque members present. Both Julian and Nicholas are in the Special Olympics group which practices every weekend at San Roque under the watchful eye of Mark. National Director Annie Risso said “It is the generous and voluntary support like that of Mark, the San Roque Club and Callaways which helps us to give individuals with intellectual disabilities opportunities like this to enjoy a new sport and to represent Gibraltar in international competitions”.

The Special Olympic World Summer Games commence in Abu Dhabi on March 14th.

Mark Emery presents Special Olympics with funds raised