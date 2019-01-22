New Edition of ‘The Bobby’ Magazine Published

The new edition of ‘The Bobby’, the official magazine of the Royal Gibraltar Police is now available at a wide number of pick-up points, business establishments, cafeterias and offices across Gibraltar.

This is the first edition to be published since the appointment of Ian McGrail as Commissioner of Police in April last year.

The free copy highlights a number of activities and projects involving the RGP, together with other articles of interest to the community, interviews and guest contributions.

The Bobby will now be published a minimum of three times a year.

Commissioner McGrail said: “The Bobby is a useful platform to showcase key aspects of the RGP and also provide an entertaining behind the scenes snapshot of some of the issues that occupy the day to day of our organisation.”