Fee Waiver for Old Age Pensioners in Connection with Lasting Powers of Attorney

The Minister for Health, Care and Justice has announced an amendment to the Lasting Powers of Attorney (Registration) Regulations 2018, which waives certain fees if the individual requiring the Lasting Power of Attorney is in receipt only of an old age pension under the Social Security (Open Long Term Benefits Scheme) Act 1996 or the Social Security (Closed Long Term Benefits and Scheme) Act 1997, rent relief under the Housing Act 2007 or minimum income guarantee payments under the Social Assistance Fund.

The waived fees are those payable upon registration, repeat application and revocation of a Lasting Power of Attorney, in addition to the search fees of the register.

Minister for Health, Care and Justice, the Honourable Neil F. Costa MP said: “This waiver of fees seeks to make the Lasting Power of Attorney more accessible to all who might want to avail themselves of a very useful life planning tool. I would like to sincerely thank Mr Manolo Ruiz of the Senior Citizens Association, who raised this important issue with me. It is thanks to his valuable work in advocating for his members that this important amendment to the regulations has been introduced.”