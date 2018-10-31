Pilot Residential Parking Schemes – Changes to Zones 1 and 2

Government have said that following stakeholder feedback and consultation as part of the recommendations contained within the Sustainable, Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan with regards to the review and monitoring phase of such schemes, they are announcing changes to Zones 1 and 2 of the Pilot Residential Parking Schemes (RPS).

Government say that ‘Pilot’ Zones 1, 2 and 3 will continue to be studied and adapted over time following further feedback and recommendations as set by the Residential Parking Scheme Working Group and Government Officials responsible for the implementation of RPS Schemes.

"The improvements and changes include the inclusion of Gardiner’s Road area to RPS Zone 1, the change of cleaning campaign hours at Grand Parade (RPS Zone 1), the extension to Zone 2 to include Lime Kiln Road, Lime Kiln Steps, Lopez’s Ramp and Devil’s Gap Road, and the introduction of new motorcycle bays throughout the RPS Zone 2 area. More information on these changes can be found in the Official Notice released in conjunction with this Press Release."

These latest changes will continue to be monitored in order to assess their effectiveness and take up.

"The implementation of designated Residential Parking Zones aims to provide residents of the area with an improved chance of parking whilst still supporting the needs of visitors and commercial activity in those areas. The success of the RPS Zones will rely on effective parking enforcement in these areas and will be actively patrolled by the appointed Parking Management Officers (PMO’s)."

Information on Residential Parking Zones 1, 2 and 3 are provided within application booklets that are available at the offices of Gibraltar Car Parks Ltd, Unit 99 Harbours Walk, The New Harbours Rosia Road or is available to download from the HM Government of Gibraltar website at https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/new/

Any comments in relation to Residential Parking Schemes should be forwarded to the feedback depository:

The Minister for Infrastructure and Planning, Paul Balban said:

“As part of any STTPP initiative, it is imperative that a process of audit and review is carried out taking on board stakeholder feedback in order to improve the parking offering. Ultimately, there is so much that can be done in Gibraltar with regards to parking if we do not accept as a community that we need to try to adopt other forms of sustainable travel and transport”.