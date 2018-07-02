Women’s Mentorship Programme - Applications Invited

The Ministry of Equality is inviting applications for the first Gibraltar Mentorship Programme for women.

This initiative was introduced as a call-to-action by the Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento MP, on International Women’s Day, and forms a key part of the Ministry of Equality’s gender equality strategy.

The Ministry of Equality’s research indicates that, like the rest of the world, a gender annual overall earnings gap exists in Gibraltar, albeit at a level which is lower than the European average. Closing the gap will mean more opportunities, a stronger economy and a fairer, more equal society. It will require innovative, strategic policies that address the underlying factors that cause the gap, and smart programmes with specific goals to empower everyone to achieve their full potential. This Mentorship programme is one of the strategies aimed at closing the gap.

'Mentorship is a demonstrated, effective way to achieve meaningful progress, empower women and challenge the systemic barriers that stand in their way. The mission of this Women’s Mentorship Programme is to educate, inspire, and empower women with the core values, attitudes and skills that are the foundation of quality leadership. We aim to enable mentees to observe, interact with, and learn from established professionals with the aim to close the gap by better positioning women to advance at work. The Ministry for Equality aims to establish a network of professionals at all levels, whose expertise spans the economic and social spectrum.'

The Programme will be piloted in September 2018 for a period of 3 months. It will run in consecutive cycles lasting 3 months each thereafter. Mentors and mentees must both commit to meet for a minimum of 10 one-hour sessions within these three months, and are free to schedule these sessions as best suits the needs and expectations of each individual pair. At the end of the three months, each pair will end their official mentorship relationship. Each mentor who continues on the programme will be matched with a new mentee for the next three month cycle.

If you are a woman over 18 years of age, resident in Gibraltar and feel that you would benefit from experienced mentor, the Ministry encourages you to apply for the Women’s Mentorship Programme. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, so if you are not successful in securing a mentor in the first round, it is likely that you will be matched with a mentor for the next three-month cycle.

'Our mentors are volunteers with significant experience and expertise, who can offer advice and learning opportunities to women seeking career advice or support. Mentors will be assessed to ensure that they have the necessary communication skills, commitment and desire to support others to achieve their goals, and must attend a mentor orientation meeting prior to their first meeting with a mentee.'

If you are interested in taking part in the Women’s Mentorship Programme, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to register your interest, receive further information and an application form. Please note that only complete application forms will be considered.

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento MP, said: ‘I am delighted to announce the launch of our Women’s Mentorship Programme. I believe that empowering women in positive and constructive ways is key to ensuring gender equality, particularly in the workplace. The benefits of a Mentorship Programme cannot be under-estimated: it will allow women to develop their full potential, promote greater gender diversity at work and ensure that organisations and businesses tap into a wider talent pool. Ultimately, its success will contribute to reducing the overall earnings gap locally.’