Royal Wedding Guard Mount

Members of the Public and Media are invited to watch a Ceremonial Guard Mount outside the Convent at 11am on Saturday 19th May 2018.

This will be the first and only Ceremonial Guard Mount of 2018 (owing to the Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s operational commitment in Bahrain), and will be conducted by B Company of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, accompanied by the Band and Corp of Drums.

During the ceremony, the Old Guard will deploy from to No 6 Convent Place. At 11am the New Guard accompanied by the Band and Corps of Drums will march on parade from the direction of John Mackintosh Hall towards the Convent. After acknowledging His Excellency the Governor’s presence with a Royal Salute and the playing of the first six bars of the National Anthem, the Guard Commanders commence the handover before posting the replacement sentry. Once the New Guard is posted, the Old Guard then marches off marking the completion of the Ceremonial Guard Mount.

￼Event security will be provided by the RGP. Traffic restrictions will be in place from approximately 1030-1130 in the area around the Convent and the south end of Main Street.