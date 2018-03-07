Lengthy Brexit Meetings in London for CM and DCM

The different work streams that have emerged as a result of Gibraltar’s departure from the European Union were brought together today in London in a lengthy meeting between the Gibraltar and UK Governments.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, together with the Attorney General and the Financial Secretary engaged in a busy day of meetings related to Gibraltar's departure from the European Union.

The meetings with the United Kingdom Government took place at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and included officials from the Department for Exiting the EU and the FCO.

Mr Picardo and Dr Garcia took the opportunity of the visit to London to meet with the Chairman of the All Party Gibraltar Group in Westminster Bob Neil MP and with long-time supporter of Gibraltar Andrew Rosindell MP in separate meetings.

There continues to be considerable media interest in Gibraltar. The BBC Radio 4 flagship current affairs “Today” programme will feature Gibraltar tomorrow morning, including a live interview with the Chief Minister at 8.10am Gibraltar time.