Closure of Gibraltar Airport

Members of the public may be aware that the Airport has been closed as a result of damage to MOD infrastructure equipment.

Passengers on arriving flights will be offered a coach transfer from Malaga to Gibraltar. Anyone expecting to meet incoming passengers at Gibraltar Airport should allow for approximately two hours after the scheduled time of arrival to allow for passengers to travel to Gibraltar.

Passengers on departing flights are requested to check in at the Air Terminal at the normal reporting time but they should expect to be coached to Malaga to board their flights.