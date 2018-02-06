Minister Bossano at Berlin World Money Fair

Last week Sir Joe Bossano participated in the Berlin World Money Fair and addressed the Media Forum as an exhibitor providing the sale of Gibraltar coins and currency notes to collectors.

The address by Sir Joe, as Minister responsible for the Gibraltar National Mint, followed a presentation by the China National Mint and was in turn followed by the UK with the Royal Mint providing its coin issues for 2018. The Gibraltar stand received a very large number of visitors out of the 20,000 visiting the World Money Fair. Also, a total of 9 meetings were held with potential partners over the two days of the fair to promote additional business for the Gibraltar National Mint.

Sir Joe will now be travelling from London to Beijing to hold discussions with potential participants in Gibraltar's involvement in the 'one belt one road' strategy.

He is due back in Gibraltar on Friday evening.