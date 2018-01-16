Gibraltar Finance are Participants in London Blockchain Week 2018

Paul Astengo Senior Executive with Gibraltar Finance who leads on technology innovation initiatives as part of his private client remit will spearhead Gibraltar’s representation at this industry-leading event and will attend between 23rd and 25th January.

The 4th Annual Blockchain London Conference & Expo will take place during London Blockchain Week. This year, the event will span 3 days. The first day will feature an expo of 40 to 60 pre-eminent blockchain companies worldwide. Days 2 and 3 will feature a conference exploring Blockchain and DLT across all sectors.

The areas up for discussion include cryptography, security, smart contracts, regulation, asset tokenisation, fintech start-ups in Gibraltar among many other interesting and relevant topics. Representatives of the Gibraltar private sector will present and address delegates and state the case for the value in our proposition recognising the leadership we are show- ing in this field.

Albert Isola Minister for Commerce commented, “The team at Gibraltar Finance are working closely with private sector firms and continue to create awareness and opportunity in the DLT field. Gibraltar has a strong message to deliver and an international audience eager to hear of the latest developments as we lead the way in creating an ecosystem in which innovation can thrive.”

For further details on the event including ticketing information, visit www.blockchainweek.com