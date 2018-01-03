Residents of Seamaster Lodge Celebrated their First Christmas in their New Homes

The residents of Seamaster Lodge at Mons Calpe Mews celebrated their first Christmas in their new homes with a dinner organised for all residents in their communal lounge on the 21st December 2017.

The Seamaster Lodge committee, who organised the party, also invited the Minister for Housing, the Honourable Samantha Sacramento MP, and officials from the Housing Department to celebrate in the festivities.

Minister Sacramento said that she was absolutely delighted to see the block heavily decorated for Christmas, to once again meet all the tenants and to see them so happy and enjoying the festivities in their new surroundings, settled in their new homes and enjoying the wonderful atmosphere during the celebrations. The Minister thanked the committee for the invitation and for organising such a wonderful event for the residents.

Chairman Jimmy Perez said: “The committee and tenants of Seamaster Lodge would like to thank the Minister and guests for attending our first Christmas Dinner Party, hopefully this being one of many more to come. And we also want to take the opportunity to wish everyone all the best for 2018.”