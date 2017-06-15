Launch of the Summer Sports and Leisure Programme 2017

This year’s Summer Sports and Leisure programme organised by the Gibraltar Sports & Leisure Authority (GSLA) and sponsored by longstanding partner NatWest will be launched on Wednesday 21st June 9.30am at the NatWest boardroom, Line Wall Road.

Mrs Amanda Eccleston, Country Head and Mrs Sarah Baglietto, Branch Manager, Gibraltar will be representing NatWest. The Hon Steven Linares, Minister for Sports, Culture, Heritage and Youth will be present along with Mr Reagan Lima, Chief Executive Officer, Mr Matthew Reoch, Head of Facilities, Sports Development and Training, Mrs Michelle Turner and Mr Liam Payas, Sports Development & Training from the the GSLA will also be on hand to give full details on this years Summer Sports & Leisure Programme.

Summer Sports & Leisure booklets will be available at the launch and will be delivered into all Gibraltar schools and sports and leisure facilities by Wednesday 28th June 2017.

Information on all elements of the very extensive programme of sport and leisure activities for children and young people of all abilities will be given at the official launch.