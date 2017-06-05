Equality Means Business: Front Line Staff Training on Disability Awareness

The Ministry of Equality last week held a ‘Train the Trainer’ course as part of its ongoing training on disability awareness. The course was delivered by UK Charity Attitude is Everything. Two civil servants, Calum Couper, from the Human Resources Department and Jason Belilo, from the Ministry of Equality received the training and this will now enable them to present Front Line Staff Training on Disability Awareness courses for the next couple of years.

This means that the Ministry of Equality’s running programme of training to both the public and private sectors may be delivered more frequently and cost effectively.

Minister for Equality, The Hon. Minister Samantha Sacramento, MP, said ‘"t will now be much easier for Government to provide front line disability awareness training to its staff as this can now be done in-house. Moreover, the fact that Government has committed two members of the Civil Service to undertake this training, demonstrates how our Government is fully committed to the principles of what disability awareness, equality and inclusion represents and we are therefore leading from the front."

The Ministry of Equality will continue to provide training on different areas associated with disability equality. To register your interest for future seminars, or for more information please e- mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or phone 200 70112.

Jason Belilo (left) and Calum Couper (right), with Paul Hawkins of Attitude is Everything (centre)