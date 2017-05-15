I Love Dance - An Urban Dance Production

Urban Dance will be performing ' I Love Dance' as part of their annual production, this Friday 19th May at the John Mackintosh Hall. They will showcase a variety of new dance pieces of varying styles and age groups - commercial, contemporary, lyrical, jazz, hip hop and dance theatre, with choreographies by Yalta Pons and Giovanka Afzan.

As reigning champions they shall be showcasing the dance routine that won them Gold and Best Overall Duet/Trio Choreography at the Dance World Cup 2016 held in Jersey.

The family-friendly show, hosted by Janine Pons Busto, will have special guest appearances by Academia de Baile Eva, Academia de Baile Nando, Jovani Lagomassino, Gibraltar Jujitsu Academy and an exhibition of the new fitness programme Strong by Zumba.

The production will kick-off their busy summer programme ahead and is the start of a series of fundraising events for their participation at the Vive Tu Sueno European Dance Finals held in Paris, France in September 2017.

There will be a special premier screening of a short art movie by Stephen Perera in collaboration with choreographer Yalta Pons and fashion designer Gail Howard.

Event Details:

An URBAN DANCE Production

Friday 19th May 2017

John Mackintosh Hall

Tickets priced at £15 each available from the John Mackintosh Hall Studio as from Monday 15th May 2017 from 5pm -7pm daily.

For more info contact: 20063959 or 54012212