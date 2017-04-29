Final EU Council Brexit Negotiating Guidelines

The final version of the European Council negotiating guidelines have been confirmed in Brussels today.

“No one in Gibraltar will be surprised that former draft clause 22 (now 24) has been retained by the European Council at the express insistence of Spain’s right wing Partido Popular Government." said Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo.

"The treatment proposed for Gibraltar by clause 24 of the guidelines is discriminatory and unfair. It flies in the face of the principle of sincere cooperation which the EU is committed to and which it repeats elsewhere in the guidelines.

The People of Gibraltar are clear and united in not accepting any attempts by the Spanish Government to advance its stale sovereignty claim. That will not stop us from continuing to seek dialogue with our neighbour, but never on matters which impinge on sovereignty, jurisdiction or control.

Gibraltar is leaving the European Union with the United Kingdom. Our future beyond the EU will be a prosperous and international one in respect of which the Spanish Government will have no say or veto”