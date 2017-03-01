Huge Turnout at the Gibraltar Careers Fair

Over 50 different organisations were represented at yesterday’s Gibraltar Careers Fair, organised to offer professional advice to students from Westside School, Bayside School, the Gibraltar College, Gibraltar High School for Girls and the Gibraltar Boy’s School.

Acting Chief Minister, the Hon John Cortes, also attended and joined colleagues at the Departments of Environment and Education in his capacity as Minister to offer his advice to students.

Careers fairs are an important part of Secondary and Higher Education, empowering students to make informed choices about their career paths. They are also important for employers to market themselves amongst the future workforce and showcase what they can offer to their future employees. The Gibraltar Careers Fair has snowballed in recent years and is representative of the diversity of employment options that Gibraltar has to offer.

Acting Chief Minister and Minister for Education, the Hon John Cortes, said: "I was both delighted and excited at the huge turnout for yesterday’s Career’s Fair. It was great to talk to so many young people about their career development and aspirations for the future. I strongly encourage both the students and the employers to follow up on what they learned and to maintain the fantastic contacts they made. I’d like to thank the careers advisers in the Gibraltar College, Bayside and Westside Comprehensives for their work in organising this important event”.