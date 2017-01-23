Picardo to Address European Parliament Constitutional Affairs Committee Next Monday

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, has been invited to attend before the European Parliament's Select Committee Constitutional Affairs, known as the "AFCO Committee". The invitation is for the morning of next Monday, the 30th January and is in addition to the Chief Minister's appearance before the House of Commons' BREXIT Select Committee on Wednesday of this week.

Mr Picardo's appearance before this important Committee of the European Parliament was due to have occurred late last year but was delayed because some members of the Committee were not available at the time.

The Committee will also be seeking to take evidence from other political leaders in the United Kingdom.

The Chairperson of the Committee is Ms Danuta Hubner. Ms Hubner has been a European Commissioner for Trade (in which post she has been preceded by Pascal Lamy and succeeded by Peter Mandelson) and for Regional Policy.

Members of the Committee include Spanish MEPs including PSOE MEP Ramon Jauregui and PP leader in the European Parliament Esteban Gonzalez Pons.

The Chief Minister said: "I am now able to confirm my appearance before the Constitutional Affairs Committee Community of the European Parliament will be going ahead next Monday. This is an important Committee of the Parliament that is taking evidence in Brussels also in the context of Brexit, as the House of Lords and the House of Commons are doing in London. I very much look forward to appearing before this influential Committee and making the position of the people of Gibraltar clear to all members of the Committee, in particular our clear and unequivocal position in relation to continued and exclusive British Sovereignty going forward."

The proceedings of the Committee are expected to be streamed live.

In the meantime, the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who will attend the parliamentary session, will also continue with a separate round of meetings designed to put across the Gibraltar point of view on Brexit issues to decision makers in the European Union.

The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister leave for London today. Mr Picardo will hold preparatory meetings throughout tomorrow, together with Dr Garcia and Attorney General Michael Llamas, in anticipation of the appearance before the House of Commons BREXIT Select Committee on Wednesday morning. In the absence of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, the Minister for Education and the Environment Dr John Cortes will act as Chief Minister.